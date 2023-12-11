ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a spree of vehicle vandalism in the Leyden Rock neighborhood.

Neighbors told FOX31 that more than a dozen vehicles had their windows smashed in the early morning hours of Dec. 6.

“You just can’t believe it’s happening in this neighborhood,” Kim Hornecker said.

McKenna Caruso woke up to find the back window of her car completely shattered.

“When I came out, I was completely shocked and was so confused, like why would this happen to me? Who would do it?” Caruso said. “You don’t expect it at all, so it’s just super upsetting and it’s not easy to fix. It’s super expensive, so that’s hard as well.”

Other neighbors told FOX31 they heard it but didn’t know what it was.

“It did wake me, and it was like a pop, pop, pop,” Nancy Martinez said. “I thought that it was firecrackers.”

Arvada Police said they are currently investigating the spree of vehicle vandalism with at least 15 cases.

15 cases of vandalism in Arvada neighborhood

The Arvada Police Department said it is currently investigating 15 cases.

“This one was a surprise that it was just vandalism,” Martinez said. “We didn’t hear any reports of anything being stolen.”

But those impacted want answers.

“Hopefully they find who these people are, and it will stop for me and everyone else,” Caruso said.

Police recommend parking vehicles in a secured garage when possible, keeping the exterior of homes lit and installing an outdoor surveillance system.

Anyone with additional information on this crime spree is asked to contact the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900.