DENVER (KDVR) — Winter weather, along with other reasons, caused hundreds of canceled and delayed flights at Denver International Airport on Sunday.

As of 4 p.m., there were 255 canceled flights and 515 delays.

Over 100 of the canceled flights were from Southwest Airlines.

Canceled flights by airline

The following cancellations are as of 4 p.m.:

Southwest Airlines – 150 flights

– 150 flights United Airlines – 75 flights

– 75 flights SkyWest Airlines – 21 flights

– 21 flights Mesa Airlines – 3 flights

– 3 flights Frontier Airlines – 2 flights

– 2 flights CommuteAir – 2 flights

2 flights Alaska Airlines – 2 flights

Delayed flights by airline

The following airlines had more than 10 delays as of 4 p.m.:

Southwest Airlines – 171 flights

– 171 flights United Airlines – 166 flights

– 166 flights SkyWest Airlines – 77 flights

– 77 flights Frontier Airlines – 22 flights

– 22 flights Delta Airlines – 17 flights

– 17 flights American Airlines – 14 flights

– 14 flights CommuteAir – 14 flights

14 flights Key Lime Air – 13 flights

DIA saw the highest number of canceled flights nationwide on Sunday, followed by Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The specific reasons for each of the flight cancelations and delays were not known. However, the winter weather was likely a major factor, as well as the continued grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.

According to Southwest Airlines, the winter storm was forecasted to impact travelers into and out of DIA through Monday.

As of 1:30 p.m., 87 flights scheduled for Monday had been preemptively canceled. These flights were primarily for United Airlines and Southwest Airlines flights.