DENVER (KDVR) — An estimated 2,000 people attended the fourth-annual Santa in the Park in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The event happened Saturday afternoon at Spencer Garret Park and included several holiday festivities, including a visit from Santa Claus.

APD shouted out the partners of the event:

Amigos De Mexico

Wholly Kicks

WeeCycle

Children’s Hospital Colorado

SECOR Cares

City of Aurora Office of International and Immigrant Affairs

Aurora Community Connection

STRIDE Community Health

Over 200 gifts and 1,100 pairs of shoes were given away, as well as more than $50,000 in children’s toys.

Baby supplies and free bus passes were also given away, and there were free haircuts provided at the event.