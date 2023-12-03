DENVER (KDVR) — An estimated 2,000 people attended the fourth-annual Santa in the Park in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The event happened Saturday afternoon at Spencer Garret Park and included several holiday festivities, including a visit from Santa Claus.
APD shouted out the partners of the event:
- Amigos De Mexico
- Wholly Kicks
- WeeCycle
- Children’s Hospital Colorado
- SECOR Cares
- City of Aurora Office of International and Immigrant Affairs
- Aurora Community Connection
- STRIDE Community Health
Over 200 gifts and 1,100 pairs of shoes were given away, as well as more than $50,000 in children’s toys.
Baby supplies and free bus passes were also given away, and there were free haircuts provided at the event.