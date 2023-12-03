DENVER (KDVR) — An estimated 2,000 people attended the fourth-annual Santa in the Park in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The event happened Saturday afternoon at Spencer Garret Park and included several holiday festivities, including a visit from Santa Claus.

APD shouted out the partners of the event:

  • Amigos De Mexico
  • Wholly Kicks
  • WeeCycle
  • Children’s Hospital Colorado
  • SECOR Cares
  • City of Aurora Office of International and Immigrant Affairs
  • Aurora Community Connection
  • STRIDE Community Health

Over 200 gifts and 1,100 pairs of shoes were given away, as well as more than $50,000 in children’s toys.

Baby supplies and free bus passes were also given away, and there were free haircuts provided at the event.