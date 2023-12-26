DENVER (KDVR) — The long-running fight about noise near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport is now headed to court.

Hundreds of people who live near the airport are so fed up with noise from planes and other issues that they’re suing Jefferson County, which owns and operates the airport.

The lawsuit represents more than 400 people who live in the Rock Creek neighborhood, which is in Superior and just northwest of the airport. They’ve been arguing with the county and airport for years about noise, flight paths and lead pollution.

The lawsuit claims the airport is violating their airspace, dumping lead on their homes and devaluing their homes, and the people involved are asking for financial compensation.

FOX31 asked Jefferson County to respond to the lawsuit on Tuesday but did not get a response.

A plane lands at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Nearly 300K flights at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport is the third-busiest airport in the state and had almost 300,000 takeoffs and landings last year.

Earlier this year, the airport announced it would transition to unleaded fuel within the next four years and has a noise abatement program and voluntary flight path to reduce noise. But people who live nearby say that’s not enough.

In September, U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen, both Democrats who represent the areas around the airport, wrote a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration demanding the agency address the noise pollution.

The airport is facing other issues, too. Its manager recently left the job followed by resignations from four of its board members.