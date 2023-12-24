DENVER (KDVR) – Many Holiday travelers who took a plane rather than a train or automobile to get home for the holidays experienced delays at some airports.



The Denver International Airport experienced more than 300 delays and 20 cancellations by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to FlightAware. As of 8:30 p.m., 414 were delayed and 37 were canceled.

FOX31 spoke with passengers who said friends and family experienced delays on incoming flights from other cities.

“The flight couldn’t get to Springfield, where I was flying out of, until like 3 o’clock,” said one traveler.

Many found creative ways to pass the time while waiting for their flights.

“Just watch a little Netflix or you know, read some social media,” said one traveler who had waited for his flight in another city.

They told FOX31 it was nothing in comparison to the last holiday season, where millions of Southwest passengers were stranded in airports across the country. Southwest provided more than $600 million in ticket refunds and expense reimbursements.

Most airlines have apps that help you switch flights during delays.

“If it’s like a super big delay that the airline can’t really resolve because of something weather related or something like a technical delay, then the apps aren’t really that helpful, but if it’s something that’s mostly the airline’s fault, being able to rearrange, it’s helpful,” said one traveler.

Travel experts say parents should be prepared with toys and other items to occupy restless children. Before flying, share your flight status with family and friends, and have a backup transportation plan.

To adjust to delays as soon as possible, sign up for notifications from your airline and be sure to check the refund and cancellation policy.

DIA always recommends that travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight.



