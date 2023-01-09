DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles rejected more than 140 vanity license plate requests in 2022.

A Colorado Open Records Request revealed two pages of license plates that were determined to be offensive or were omitted for not reaching requirements, which is a fraction of the 1,582 pages from 2021.

“We love the creativity and personal pride Coloradoans take in picking their personalized plate,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “While most personalized plates are approved, there are a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected.”

We combed through the list of reject requests to find those that weren’t vulgar or contained foul language, which were few and far in between.

Here are some of the plates that ended up in the reject pile for Colorado:

INVALID

BULL

VOTE

POLLAR

FOXG

TRIM

RN4U

MOJON

HIUGLY

Here are the common reasons for denied applications, according to the Colorado DMV:

Offensive to the general public

Misleading

Duplicate Plate

Conflicts with regular issued plate configurations

Not an allowable combination

Plate Issued to Someone Else

Too Many Characters (up to 6 for Motorcycle, up to 7 all others)

Special symbols (!, #, $, %, * etc.) not allowed

Minimum of five numbers required on all numeric plates

Applicant does not have a valid Colorado address

Zeros are not allowed

Application Not Signed*

Incomplete Application*

Application requested a plate type that required a certificate, but no certificate supplied*

Vehicle does not meet the qualifications for the plate type selected*

A State Registrations Clerk may contact you via phone to attempt

to correct the application

The DMV said Coloradans can personalize many of the state’s 212 license plates at an additional cost of $60 on top of regular fees.