DENVER (KDVR) — Levitt Pavilion Denver, a nonprofit that offers free summer concerts, brought thousands of people together through music with another successful year.

The venue operates on a mission to bridge cultural gaps and embrace differences in the community, and it does so by making live music available to all with free concerts, according to its website.

This summer was the venue’s sixth year of free summertime shows. Throughout the course of about six months, the venue held a total of 63 events, 48 of which were free for all attendees.

Over 120 groups performed on the stage this summer. Some 60% of the headlining artists that performed during the 48 free shows were fronted by persons of color, the venue reports.

The events covered a diverse range of genres and sounds throughout this summer, with 23.1% of the shows classified as rock, 19.2% as Latin, 15.4% hip hop, 13.5% Americana/bluegrass, 7.7% reggae, 7.7% electronic and 13.5% as other.

Over the summer, a total of 136,023 people attended shows at Levitt Pavilion, just under the attendance from last year when the venue reported 139,928 attendees, according to reports.

In its first year, 2017, the venue saw under 50,000 attendees. That number stayed under 100,000 in 2018 and 2019 but grew significantly in 2021.