Over 1,300 cited in latest Click it or Ticket seat belt enforcement

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said 1,336 citations were issued for unbuckled passengers and drivers during a November statewide seat belt crackdown.

“Nearly 300 Coloradans have been killed in passenger vehicle crashes this year,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol (CSP). “Although hard to believe this is occurring in 2020, over half of those involved unbuckled drivers or passengers. Buckling up would have helped them survive.”

Of the citations, 98 were for kids who were either unbuckled passengers or not properly restrained during the enforcement from Nov. 16 to Nov 29.

The heightened seat belt enforcement was conducted by CDOT, CSP and local law enforcement agencies.

In all, 61 agencies participated in the campaign. CDOT said unbuckled drivers and passengers accounted for 196 vehicle traffic deaths in Colorado in 2019.

Fines for not buckling up start at $65 and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.