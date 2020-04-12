Over 1,100 acres burning near Bent’s Old Fort, several Bent County residents told to evacuate

ORTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire was reported on Saturday afternoon by the Otero County Sheriff’s office. The fire was located along Highway 94, east of La Junta.

The fire ended up crossing into Bent County.

Authorities said that the “Bent’s Fort Fire” covered approximately 1,167 acres as of 5:30 p.m.

The Bent County Office of Emergency Management posted to their Facebook page Saturday evening the following message:

“Do to a large fire Bent County residents between the Bent/Otero County line and County Road 9 need to evacuate towards Las Animas.”

Ground and Air crews are still fighting active fire.

Bent’s Fort Fire estimated around 1,200 acres and 15-20% containment. Crews coming in to fight the fire overnight. pic.twitter.com/7uO090bhKq — Otero County Sheriff – Colorado (@OteroSheriff) April 12, 2020