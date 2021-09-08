Over $10,000 raised for family of 6-year-old girl killed on Haunted Mine Drop: Here’s how you can help

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Garfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the 6-year-old girl who died on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park as Wongel Estifanos.

Family members have established a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her funeral.

The GoFundMe’s creator shared this update on Wednesday morning:

“Our brother Estifanos and sister Rahel have lost their beautiful daughter Wongel Estifanos tragically in an accident on Sept 5th, 2021 while riding the Mine Drop Ride in Glenwood Springs vacationing with her family. Wongel was a beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl who loves Jesus so much for a 6 year old girl. Her life was cut short in this tragic accident . Her parents , families and all the community is devastated by this tragic and sudden loss. We want all the community to stand with the family during unthinkable loss. We understand nothing will bring her back, but we do not want this to be an additional burden to the parents; hence asking for your help in this matter. Your support will help cover the funeral cost and other expenses of the family at this difficult time.”

The park closed after the girl’s death and was initially planning to reopen Wednesday, but that was later pushed out to this coming weekend to allow investigators more time to try to understand what happened.