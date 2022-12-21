Homes burnt to the ground in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Over 1,000 pets died in the Marshall Fire, according to a new study by the University of Colorado Boulder.

The Marshall Fire ignited on Dec. 30, 2021, and destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged over $2 billion of property.

The study used data from the American Veterinary Medical Association and other sources and estimated that around 1,182 house pets were affected by the fire.

According to the study, only 24 animals — mostly dogs — were brought to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley and reunited with their owners. Additionally, there were 107 lost animal reports filed, but only 26 were later canceled after the owners found the animal.

The authors of the study interviewed eight people who lost a combined 17 pets.

The interviewees gave multiple reasons for not being able to save their pets, including standstill traffic and not receiving an emergency notification.

Leslie Irvine, co-author and sociology professor at CU Boulder, is helping the nonprofit Animal Help Now design an app to swiftly connect pet owners with trusted contacts who have permission to enter their homes.