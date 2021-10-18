‘Outstanding public health issues’: Civic Center Park remains closed

An aerial view of Civic Center Park on Sept. 7, 2021, when Denver announced it would close the park to clean up health and environmental hazards. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says Civic Center Park remains closed due to outstanding public health issues that are in the process of being addressed.

The City and County of Denver said new trees will be planted in the park on Monday. Graffiti is also scheduled to be removed from the historic stone.

The park is expected to reopen when clean-up measures have been completed.

The conditions at the park deteriorated over the past year. Trash, needles, leftover food, feces and rats caused major environmental and health problems within the park. Park officials said drug use also led to criminal activity.

The park has been closed since Sept. 15.