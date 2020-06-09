Outlets at Castle Rock submit application for In-N-Out Burger, construction late 2020

The signs points to an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California on August 30, 2018. Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Outlets at Castle Rock have submitted an application for the creation of an In-N-Out Burger location in the west parking lot.

According to the development activity document, a tentative construction date would be for late 2020.

Currently, In-N-Outs are also planned for: Aurora, Lone Tree, Colorado Springs, Lakewood and Fort Collins.

In-N-Out has not announced specifics regarding how many locations it has planned for Colorado, but the chain has shown interest in the following sites, according to public records:

Aurora: 14150 E. Alameda Ave., at Town Center at Aurora

Lakewood: 150 S. Wadsworth Blvd.

Lone Tree: 9171 Westview Road, near Park Meadows mall

Fort Collins: 1700 S. College Ave.

Colorado Springs: The southeast corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways