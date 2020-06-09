Outlets at Castle Rock submit application for In-N-Out Burger, construction late 2020

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Outlets at Castle Rock have submitted an application for the creation of an In-N-Out Burger location in the west parking lot.
According to the development activity document, a tentative construction date would be for late 2020.
Currently, In-N-Outs are also planned for: Aurora, Lone Tree, Colorado Springs, Lakewood and Fort Collins.
In-N-Out has not announced specifics regarding how many locations it has planned for Colorado, but the chain has shown interest in the following sites, according to public records:
Aurora: 14150 E. Alameda Ave., at Town Center at Aurora
Lakewood: 150 S. Wadsworth Blvd.
Lone Tree: 9171 Westview Road, near Park Meadows mall
Fort Collins: 1700 S. College Ave.
Colorado Springs: The southeast corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways