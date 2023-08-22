DENVER (KDVR) — Did you know Colorado is home to multiple outdoor world records?

FOX31 looked through the World Record Academy’s Colorado-based records. Here are some of the outdoor world records that are all within a few hours of Denver:

About 45 minutes away from Grand Junction lies the largest flat-topped mountain in the world. The Grand Mesa was formed millions of years ago and the top layer was formed about 10 million years ago. The area is about 500 square miles and the flat-topped mountain comes to 11,000 feet.

San Luis Valley stretches across approximately 8,000 square miles (122 miles long and 74 miles wide) which is larger than the state of Massachusetts. It’s surrounded by several attractions such as the Great Sand Dunes, Sangre de Cristo Mountains and San Juans.

Alamosa, also in San Luis Valley, is filled with nothing but 4,200 square miles of the Sangre de Cristo International Dark Sky Reserve which ranges across six different counties. With some of the darkest night skies and the clearest stars, it’s no wonder Alamosa is known to have some of the most UFO sightings in the country.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has the largest mineral hot springs pool. The water comes from the Yampah spring which which produces over 3.5 million gallons of water per day at a temperature of 122°F. You can also visit the Yampah Spa which are natural vapor caves originally used by the Ute Indians for both healing and rituals.

Visit the biggest snow fort at Dercum Mountain in Keystone Resort. The fort sits at 11,600 feet of elevation in addition to its 30-foot tall walls and its 10,000-square-foot footprint. Keystone announced on the website that there’s a new snow fort at the Mountain House base area.

The Ouray Ice Park is the largest human-made ice park with over 200 ice and mixed routes across two miles of the Uncompahgre Gorge. During the Ouray Ice Festival, top athletes come in for the trails which are “farmed” by trained “ice farmers” each night. The official website refers to itself as the “ice climbing capital of the world.”

Some of Colorado’s most well-known beauty is only a drive away. On your next weekend trip, visit one of Colorado’s world records.