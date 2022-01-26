Outdoor Retailer Snow Show returns despite supply shortages

DENVER (KDVR) — For outdoor retailers locally and nationally, it is one of the biggest shows in the country. But the shortages in goods, transportation and availability are making it challenging for consumers to get what they want.

The Colorado Outdoor Retailer Snow Show is for manufacturers to meet with retailers so retailers can see the goods for next year.

In 2020, before the pandemic began in the United States, the show brought in 1,000 exhibitors. This year, about 350 showed up.

It is the perfect storm: supply, demand and transportation, or lack thereof.

”It’s the combination of all the above,“ said Beth Cochran, What’s Up Public Relations owner.

The bigger retailers are doing better, and some smaller ones are holding their own as well, like Spyderco in Golden.

”We are doing actually quite well, and part of that I think is really good preplanning, we preplanned on a lot of our products and what we needed ahead of time,“ said Joyce Laituri of Spyderco knife company.

“It’s been fantastic, supply chain challenges along with the consumer pocketbook being so flush with cash and the desire to go outdoors and to do things active, it’s just fantastic,” said Bob Christnacht, executive vice president of Pendleton.

So what does all this mean for you, the consumer?

“If you see something you like, get it. Because it’s going to be limited, limited colors and sizes. There’s not going to be a reorder, it is not going to come off the boats,” said Cochran.

Cochran says it will be anything other than business as usual.