DENVER (KDVR) — The Outdoor Retailer trade show announced Wednesday that it will leave Denver and return back to Salt Lake City, despite threats of a boycott by key retailers.

Last month an environmental conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies that include Patagonia, REI and The North Face, announced they would boycott the trade show if it’s moved from Denver.

The biannual show moved to Denver in 2018 after Utah lawmakers asked President Donald Trump to repeal the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument.

The owner of Outdoor Retailers said it can better fight for public lands protections from the event’s long-standing former home in Utah.

The summer Outdoor Retailer show is scheduled to be on June 9-11 in Denver, according to the trade show’s website. It is unclear when the show will move to Salt Lake City.

In 2020, before the pandemic began in the United States, the show brought in 1,000 exhibitors. This year, about 350 showed up

The Associated Press contributed to this report.