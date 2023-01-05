BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — In Colorado it can get cold in the winter, and most folks would not like to be out in it every day.

This is not so for Michelle Seubert. She would not want to be anywhere else.

Michelle Seubert does not earn a living as a chef. But today at Barr Lake State Park she has been working in pea soup all morning. Such is the life of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife park ranger.

“I started out at Cherry Creek State Park as a seasonal employee and I think it’s because I learned something new every day. I learned how to operate a boat, fishing, just being outside and learning about being outside,” said Seubert.

For fifteen years now, Ranger Seubert has been the park manager at Barr Lake. From shoveling snow to teaching folks about the outdoors, “Whether it’s about birding, boating or archery, I just like teaching adults and kids, maybe even horses,” said Seubert.

At Barr Lake State Park there is lot of outdoors for her to work in.

“Nineteen hundred acres of water and a little over 2,000 acres of land. How many rangers out today on patrol? Just me,” said Seubert.

Part law-enforcement Officer, part conservation officer and part teacher, it is the perfect combination for Seubert, who would not want to be any where else, like on Christmas Day.

“It was Christmas day, and I was out on patrol, and I came across a guy, I checked on him, asked him if he needed anything. He said no, but that Christmas was just hard for him. I talked to him for a little while and at the end of the conversation, he said he was ready to go back home. It just made it important that we are here for visitors,” said Seubert.

And you could say Seubert is here for visitors. Not only does she work here, but, but she lives here too. She has one heck of a backyard.