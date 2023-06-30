PINE, Colo. (KDVR) – It is a sport combining frisbee throwing and golf. It is called disc golf, and players here in Colorado have a chance to play on what may be the ultimate course, located on top of a mountain in the town of Pine.

BuckSnort disc golf course was founded by Lowell and Linda Dietz in 2013. The 28-hole course has been visited by disc golfers from Japan, Europe, Australia, and even Dubai, plus thousands of disc golfers from the good ol’ USA.

Hole No. 4 is where the basket, which is like the hole in traditional golf, is located inside a cave uphill on the side of a mountain.

“It’s a throw that’s fairly straight, but then it has to make a hard right turn into a narrow gap,” Lowell Dietz said.

Not challenging enough, you say? How about hole No. 19, which is called “The Crack?”

“You have to go over or around the rock in front of the gap that may be from a foot to 3 feet wide,” he said.

Then there is hole No. 8. We’re not saying it is dangerous, but it could be.

“If you get caught in the wind when you throw that it can go sailing into an area we tell people not to go get their disc because there is an active mountain lion’s den down there,” Dietz said.