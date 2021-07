GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A new outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported in Colorado following the Greeley Stampede.

The data, which was released on Wednesday, showed 22 positive cases of COVID-19 for the Greeley Stampede from attendees.

The cases were first reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on July 13.

The event was held from June 24 through July 4.