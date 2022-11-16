LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – First responders are pleading with drivers to pay attention to Colorado’s Move Over law.

According to preliminary data from CDOT in 2021, there were 1153 reported secondary crashes on Colorado roads resulting in 588 injuries and 10 deaths. These crashes were a result of drivers hitting already existing traffic crashes.

Troopers say each crash could have been prevented if drivers slowed down and used caution when approaching crash scenes.

“These are your friends, your community members, your neighbors that are out here trying to do their best to make a difference and we need help in order to to be as secure as possible,” CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said. “The state troopers, the officers, the EMTs, firefighters, tow crews, everybody, we are all human beings. We’re all susceptible to the same injuries that happen to everybody and ultimately, our families want us to come home.”

In an average month, Colorado emergency crews respond to 2,088 traffic incidents. In Colorado, 11 state patrol troopers have lost their lives after being struck by passing motorists. Countless others have been left with life-altering injuries after being struck while responding to a traffic incident.

Colorado’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles. The law says if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour.

On roadways with speed limits of 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving — a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300.