DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Health staged an excessive heat demonstration using an SUV, a digital thermometer and the hot Colorado sun.

It only takes a few minutes to make the perfect storm for disaster, the hot sun, your car, and the precious life inside.

“We fail to recognize that our cars are ovens,” said Missy Anderson with the Denver Health Trauma Program.

In only 10 minutes, the inside of your car can climb 20 degrees, even with the windows cracked.

“It is stifling hot in here. If I were to sit in my car, I would be begging to get out within about 30 seconds,” said Anderson.

Denver Health dramatically demonstrated how easy your car can turn into a death trap to anything living inside. The outside temperature is 108 degrees, what’s inside the car? 158 degrees. Anything above 103 degrees can be deadly.

“If you’ve ever opened your oven after cooking your dinner or whatever, you feel that rush of heat. That is exactly what this feels like,” said Anderson.

In Colorado alone, over 300 people suffer from heat exhaustion every year.

“This is very dangerous, especially with children and elderly because the bodies of both age groups heat up very quickly,” said Anderson.

Denver Health says to use the acronym ACT in hot times. AVOID cars, the outdoors, and any place where temperatures are north of 90 degrees, CREATE reminders in your car to not leave children or pets inside, and TAKE action if you see children, the elderly or pets inside someone else’s car, or what Denver Health calls ovens on wheels.