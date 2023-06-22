DENVER (KDVR) — The headliner for the new country-focused music festival at Civic Center Park, Dusty Boots, has postponed all of his upcoming shows.

Orville Peck announced on Wednesday that he will no longer be touring this year, effective immediately. The country artist cited mental and physical health as his reason for the postponement.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best. My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted. Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world,” said Peck on his Instagram.

Peck was scheduled to headline the first-ever Dusty Boots music festival with Colter Wall on July 1. However, his name has been removed from the artist lineup on AXS’ ticketing page but remains on the event poster on the festival’s website.

The following artists are still expected to hit the stage in one week:

Colter Wall

Margo Price

Houndmouth

Futurebirds

Murder by Death

Nick Shoulders

Willi Carlisle

Ricjy Mitch and The Coal Miners

Casey James Prestwood

Kyle Mon and The Misled

Extra Gold

Honey Blazer

General admission tickets are still available through AXS. The festival will have live performances, food, drinks and horseshoes.