Oreo McFurry puts Animal Friends Alliance at 1,000 adoptions for 2020

Oreo is the 1,000 adoption so far in 2020 (Credit: Silver Paw Studio)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A handsome 2-year-old Dalmatian mix, Oreo McFurry, was the 1,000th adoption this year from the Animal Friends Alliance in Fort Collins.

It’s a record setting year, more dogs have been adopted in 2020 than in any year in its 14-year history, Community Engagement Administrator Emily Zaynard said in a news release on Friday.

Oreo was transferred from a shelter in Missouri after being abandoned in an apartment for many days. Once he arrived at the Animal Friends Alliance he got the medical care he needed and recovered in a foster home until his milestone adoption.

Like many other shelters and rescue groups, the Animal Friends Alliance is doing all adoptions, for dogs or cats, by appointment only.

“In a year when good news feels hard to come by, we’re overjoyed to share the victory of our record-breaking 1,000th dog adoption,” said Sarah Swanty, Executive Director of Animal Friends Alliance. “We are so proud that despite all the challenges we’ve faced this year, Animal Friends Alliance continues to find new ways to connect more homeless animals with loving families and to provide vital support to keep pets in their homes.”

Animal Friends Alliance would like to get more pets adopted before the end of the year. Here are a few waiting for a good home.

Animal Friends Alliance Levi, Harrison and Emmett have had the longest stay at the rescue.

Animal Friends Alliance Princess Peach, Layla and Pinto are all looking for a home.

Until They’re Home is another Fort Collins base animal rescue which offers support with behavioral issues, adoption and fostering. Here are a few dogs looking for a furever home.

Until They’re Home Cheeky, Bentley and Anita are all hoping for a home.