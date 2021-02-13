Denver community works to help homeless during cold snap

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures across the Denver metro area sitting at single digits and dipping below zero leave those that experience homelessness vulnerable but the city is stepping in to help get everyone shelter.

The Denver Rescue Mission (DRM) has around 273 beds at their 40th Center Location. The mission reported to FOX31 and Channel 2 that their Holly Center doesn’t currently have heat, so they are placing people in their overflow shelter at the La Alma Recreation Center.

DRM stated the overflow shelter will operate nightly from Friday through Tuesday morning, with transportation provided from the Lawrence Street Community Center each evening with a return each morning for meals.

Women and transgender individuals can access emergency shelter at 1370 Elati St. Access will be provided from this site to additional overflow shelters as needed.

DRM reported that The Salvation Army also has an additional 300 beds at the Denver Coliseum. They reported anyone who comes looking for a spot to sleep won’t be turned away.

FOX31 and Channel 2 also spoke with some homeless people who are choosing to continue to sleep on the streets despite the dangerously cold temperatures.

“The basic thing we’re trying to do out here in surviving,” Patrick Shields, who is experiencing homelessness said.

He said he’s been living on the street for six months and he doesn’t want to go to a shelter because he said he built his home at a homeless camp off 5th and Broadway.

“We try to look out for each other the best that we can out here,” Shields said.

Several groups of people stopped by to help the individuals living at this camp. Volunteers dropped off food, water, hand warmers, and more.

“I appreciate that because if it wasn’t for these people, we would all die,” Shields said.