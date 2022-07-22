MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a new synthetic opioid has been found in Colorado.

The opioid is known as PYRO. The sheriff’s office said it is a small light blue pill with dark blue flakes and is marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.

The sheriff’s office said laboratories have determined that PYRO is more potent than fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Agency said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

The DEA said two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

According to analysis by the DEA, there are counterfeit pills ranging from .02 to 5.1 milligrams, which they said is more than twice the lethal dose of fentanyl per tablet.

The DEA also said drug trafficking organizations typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

The Denver Police Department said that narcotics investigators said minimal amounts of PYRO have been found in Denver.

DPD also told FOX31 that one recovery of PYRO was related to an overdose death that is under investigation.

If you come across PYRO, please contact law enforcement immediately. You can also report drug-related crimes anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, there are resources available through Colorado Crisis Services online. The service has helped more than one million Coloradans. You can also call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.