Operational changes at DEN ahead of Memorial Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) – ­The Denver International Airport (DEN) released new operational changes that passengers should be aware of going into Memorial Day weekend.

DEN expects foot traffic to be down about 85 percent this weekend from 2019 due to the pandemic. Because of COVID-19, the airport is continuously making changes to their operations to support government guidelines.

Face Masks

In accordance with Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock’s public health order, all visitors, passengers and employees must wear a face mask or covering while at the airport.

All major domestic airlines now require passengers to wear a mask on board, including: United, Frontier, Southwest, Jet Blue, American, Delta and Alaska. Passengers should confirm mask requirements with their airlines directly.

Preventing the Spread of COVID-19

DEN has installed over 100 hand sanitizer dispensers and has placed disinfecting wipe dispensers in each gate area.

Glass barriers have also been installed at TSA checkpoints and several airline check-in desks and other locations in the airport.

DEN asks that all passengers and visitors observe social distancing practices when at the airport, and leave space between themselves and others.

Trains run to and from the terminal to the concourses every two to three minutes. If a passenger feels like one train is too full, DEN is encouraging them to wait for the next train and to spread out on the platform area.

Security

TSA is reopening passenger security screening at the North Security Checkpoint as of Thursday. This checkpoint was closed in March due to low passenger traffic volumes. Following Memorial Day weekend, hours of operation at the North Checkpoint may change depending on passenger traffic.

Security checkpoint hours for the weekend:

North Security Checkpoint: 4 a.m.-9 p.m.

A-Bridge Security Checkpoint: 4:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

South Security Checkpoint: 24 hours

Passengers should wear their face coverings throughout the airport including during the TSA screening process.

However, TSA recommends travelers be prepared to adjust their mask so that officers can visually confirm their identity during the checkpoint screening process.

TSA will allow one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 oz per person, in carry-on bags. However, the hand sanitizer will need to be screened separately.

Parking Changes

DEN’s shuttle parking lots, including Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert, East Economy lot and valet parking in both garages are currently closed.

All other DEN public parking lots are open.

Parking shuttles are running from the West Economy lot to the DEN Transit Center as usual, every 10 minutes. Shuttle capacity is limited to approximately eight passengers at a time.

Concessions

Many airport concessions have temporarily closed or reduced their hours due to COVID-19. Concessions that are open to serve passengers and employees are focusing more on takeout options and have rearranged and removed tables and chairs to maintain social distancing.

The seating areas in the food courts are closed. The airport has also asked every retail outlet to maintain social distancing.