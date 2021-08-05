‘Operation Unicorn’; 2 arrested, one at-large after crime spree causes $115,000 in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that detectives recently obtained arrest warrants for three suspects related to a series of crimes committed between September 2020 and February 2021, with damages valued at approximately $115,000.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects are Michael Phillips, 21, Marie Alins Roman, 36, and Adrian Cisco Quintana, 44. Phillips and Roman are currently in custody, and Quintana is still at-large. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at 303-441-3600.

Michael Phillips

Adrian Cisco Quintana

Marie Alins Roman

The suspects are accused of multiple motor vehicle thefts, porch piracy, and vehicle trespasses in the Town of Lyons, City of Boulder, and City of Longmont.

The sheriff’s office said they named the investigation “Operation Unicorn” because of the groups affection for unicorns (drawings, figurines, etc.), which were found throughout the investigation and helped tie the crimes together. Sheriff’s detectives were able to tie the group to crimes in 12 jurisdictions throughout the Denver Metro area.

The three suspects are charged with 53 different criminal charges for the crimes committed within Boulder County. The charges include Unlawful Distribution and Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia, 12 counts of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Identity Theft, Theft, Vehicular Eluding, 28 counts of First Degree Motor Vehicle Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Theft of License Plates, and Second Degree Criminal Trespass of Property. In total, 46 known locations within Boulder County were affected by these acts, according to the sheriff’s office.