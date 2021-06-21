Opening statements to begin for third trial of Mark Redwine

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — After two mistrials over the course of the pandemic, Mark Redwine, accused of killing his 13-year-old son, will stand trial in southwest Colorado.

The legal proceedings against Redwine were delayed in the past, after one of his attorneys was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges.

According to Colorado Supreme Court spokesperson Rob McCallum, the first mistrial decision was made after a member of the defense team reported COVID-19 symptoms in November of 2020.

The second mistrial came after District Court Judge Jeffrey Raymond Wilson said data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed both one-week and two-week COVID-19 incidence rates as “very high” in the community in March of 2021.

“…The Court finds that a public health emergency exists that prevents a fair jury from being safely assembled,” Wilson wrote in the order.

You can watch opening statements live on FOX31 NOW.