ONLY ON FOX: Westminster man surprised by hundreds after surviving COVID-19 and pneumonia

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — After a 17-day battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia in the hospital, a local family celebrated their loved one’s survival with a surprise.

FOX 31 exclusively captured the special moments and the story worth celebrating.

“On April 10, we took him to the emergency room and his oxygen level was at about 38 percent,” wife Nicole Smith said.

At 33 years old, Shelby Smith was told he was the youngest known person at St. Anthony’s hospital to survive the virus after being on a ventilator for 11 days.

“They said he kept fighting, he was fighting and fighting and fighting, which was good, but it was very scary I didn’t know if he was going to make it,” Nicole said.

After a plasma treatment and 11 days on a ventilator, Smith says he started taking a turn for the better.

On April 27, he was discharged.

On Sunday, May 3, Nicole told him to go sit outside and enjoy the weather.

Minutes later, Smith watched hundreds of friends and loved ones pass by his home on two and four wheels to celebrate his strength.

“It’s phenomenal and I just have to thank all my nurses and doctors for what they did to me,” Smith said, adding, “Because if they didn’t I wouldn’t be here right now.”