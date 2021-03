GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — With a snowstorm underway in Colorado, some chose to stay home and hunker down until conditions improve. But others decided to head out to Clear Creek and do some winter kayaking.

Meteorologist Jessica Lebel spotted two people with kayaks getting into Clear Creek near Golden on Saturday afternoon.

ONLY IN COLORADO 🤣😱… big snowstorm is underway…. let’s go kayak! We saw these two heading into Clear Creek near Golden this afternoon! Just wild! #cowx @KDVR pic.twitter.com/6GGXbFE9M8 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) March 14, 2021

Snow is expected to last through the day on Sunday.