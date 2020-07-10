One wounded in shooting with Longmont officers

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Longmont Police Department is investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting involving officers on Friday morning.

According to LPD, police responded to an apartment complex near Sixth Avenue and Martin Street around 1 a.m.

At some point, police shot someone.

The details of what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

An investigative team has been brought in to determine what happened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.