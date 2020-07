ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said one person was wounded in a shooting behind a treatment center at a construction site Monday.

According to ACSO, the shooting happened at 7840 Pecos Street around 10:30 a.m.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities say one person was taken into custody.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.