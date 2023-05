Scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries (Credit: KDVR).

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver investigated a crash Sunday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Gaylord Street.

It was between a motorcycle and a motorist, DPD said at 1:54 p.m.