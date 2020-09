DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

Denver police said the incident happened at 14th Street and Arapahoe Street around 2 a.m. when the driver of a vehicle collided with 2 stand up scooters.

One of the scooter riders was killed, the other was seriously injured.

DPD said the vehicle involved in the crash was a 2005-2010 Silver Chevy Cobalt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867).