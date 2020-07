DENVER (KDVR) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Denver’s Elyria Swansea neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4300 block of Cook Street just before 4:30 a.m.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It’s currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

Police continue to investigate.