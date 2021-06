Crash on E Evans and S Pontiac St in Denver. Credit: KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person has died after a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened on East Evans Avenue and South Pontiac Street around 3 a.m.

One vehicle was involved in the crash. Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner following notification of next of kin.