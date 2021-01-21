One person killed in Ault shooting; suspect in custody

AULT, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed in a shooting in Ault on Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported about 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East First Street.

Officers from Ault and other agencies responded. When they arrived, they found a male dead.

Police identified Tony D. Minor, 36, as the suspect. He was arrested and arraigned Thursday afternoon in Weld County Court.

The victim’s age and name have not been released.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bobo at: 970-834-1336 (x202).