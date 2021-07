LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a crash on Monday morning.

The Lakewood Police Department said the crash happened around 6 a.m. near Bear Creek Road and Morrison Road.

One person was pronounced dead following the crash. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office once next-of-kin is notified.

Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please be advised that Morrison Rd. eastbound from Bear Creek Blvd. will be closed for several hours this morning while we investigate a fatal crash in the area. pic.twitter.com/xCzK4IiMce — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 19, 2021