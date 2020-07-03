One person killed, another injured in rollover crash on Boulder Turnpike

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Fire Department said one person died and another person was injured in a rollover crash on Friday morning on the ramp from US-36 to I-25.

ACFD said the crash happened around 3 a.m. Both victims in the crash had to be extricated. One person was pronounced dead on scene, the other was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the ramp from eastbound US-36 to southbound I-25 would remain closed for several hours.

CDOT said to use Broadway south to 58th Avenue as an alternate route.

The victims of the crash have not yet been identified.