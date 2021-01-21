One person injured in Firestone house explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was injured Thursday afternoon in a home explosion in Firestone.

According to the Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District, the incident occurred in Firestone’s Stoneridge neighborhood.

At 3:12 p.m., the fire department said the incident was “stabilized” and the injured person was being taken to a hospital.

A pet was also rescued from the home.

The fire department asked people to avoid the area.

“Crews will remain on scene for mitigation efforts, safety, and investigation until further notice,” the department said.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.