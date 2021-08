AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was injured in a serious crash on Wednesday morning.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the crash happened before 9:50 a.m. near East Colfax Ave. and Espana St.

Heavy rescue teams were called to the scene to help rescue the victim from the crash. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to AFR.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.