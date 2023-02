LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Sunday night that resulted in a man being injured and taken to a hospital.

WMFR said the man was trying to find his two cats before firefighters were on scene.

The fire was in the 900 block of Fenton Street in Lakewood, WMFR said on Twitter at 7:12 p.m.

Crews were searching for pets. One cat died and a second was unable to be located.

