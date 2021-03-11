One person in serious condition after shooting that led to pursuit, crash on E-470

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person is in serious condition at a local hospital following a shooting that led to a police pursuit and crash in Aurora on Thursday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, about 8:15 p.m., a man and woman were involved in a domestic disturbance at a home in the 23600 Block of East Grand Place in Tollgate Crossing.

A neighbor intervened and was shot by the man, police said.

“The shooter fled the scene on a motorcycle and was spotted by an APD officer on Gun Club Road. The officer attempted to stop him and he refused to stop. Due to the violent nature of this crime a pursuit was authorized,” APD said.

The chase continued south on Gun Club and went onto Smoky Hill Road.

The suspect then got on northbound E-470.

At East Quincy Avenue, the suspect lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The neighbor who was shot is hospitalized with serious injuries.

E-470 was closed near Quincy for the investigation. It reopened about 10 p.m.