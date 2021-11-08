One person found dead following multi-vehicle car fire in front of Gun Club neighborhood home

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department says one person was found dead following a multi-vehicle fire in front of a house on Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:13 a.m. at 8101 E. Dartmouth Ave.

DFD said they can’t confirm if the victim was found inside or outside of one of the burning vehicles.

It is unclear what led to the fire and the death of the victim. The Denver Police Department said a death investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

