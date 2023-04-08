DENVER (KDVR) — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a residential fire early Saturday morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue said it was a multi-family structure fire in the 2800 block of South Quebec Street, according to a post at 4:10 a.m.

Firefighters “found numerous people trapped,” and one adult died. Another person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and another was transported in serious condition.

Two South Metro firefighters were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of 5:37 a.m., firefighters were extinguishing hotspots and investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.