‘One of the worst perpetrators our community has seen’ Child sex offender sentenced to 126 years

Andazola-Burciaga was convicted on Aug. 12 on several counts of child sexual assault. Courtesy: Office of the District Attorney, 18th District.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man has been sentenced to 126 years in prison for sexually assaulting children in Aurora.

Arapahoe County District Court Judge Eric White sentenced Gustavo Andazola-Burciaga, 54, to several life sentences on Aug. 12.

After a five day trial, Andazola-Burciaga was convicted of five counts of “sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust as part of a pattern of abuse,” and one count of “attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.”

Andazola-Burciaga was previously convicted in a human trafficking case October 2017. The case involved a 14-year-old girl. This case garnered media attention, prompting two more victims, ages six and seven, to come forward. The 2017 trial led to a fourth victim stepping forward as well.

“This defendant is one of the worst perpetrators our community has seen,” said Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro. “His decision to act on sick and selfish desires robbed his victims of their innocence and did lasting damage to their self-esteem and sense of security.”

After more than 10 years of evading a life sentence, Andazola- Burciaga is finally behind bars.