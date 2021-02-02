One of the FBI agents killed in Florida was a mother of 2 from Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — One of the two Federal Bureau of Investigation agents killed while trying to serve a warrant in Florida on Tuesday was a mother of two from Colorado, the New York Times reports.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were fatally shot Tuesday while serving a search warrant in a crimes against children case in Sunrise, Florida, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

Schwartzenberger, 43, was from Pueblo. She had been an agent with the FBI since December 2005 and worked in the Miami field office on a squad of agents handling violent crimes against children, according to court records. Her work primarily focused on tracking offenders who sexually exploit children online and investigating other crimes against children.

The confrontation in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history in South Florida and among the deadliest nationally as well, according to the FBI website.

Three other agents were shot, two of which were hospitalized but are now in stable condition. The third agent didn’t require hospitalization, Wray said.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings.

“Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country,” Wray said in a statement. “The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI Family, and the families of these special agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together.”