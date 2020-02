GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — One of Greeley’s most wanted fugitives was arrested Wednesday morning following a SWAT situation.

Greeley police said they were looking for a wanted fugitive in the 2000 block of 4th Avenue around 7 a.m.

SWAT was also called to the area to assist in the search.

Around 8 a.m., police said Felix Gonzalez, 25, was arrested.

Gonzalez was listed on the Greeley Police Department’s website as a most wanted fugitive for felony failure to comply and felony kidnapping.