AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One man died and two others suffered minor injuries after a crash on North Chambers Road near Interstate 70 in Aurora.

The crash happened around 1:28 a.m.

An initial investigation revealed a 2000 Infinity I30 sedan was making a left turn from the eastbound I-70 off-ramp onto Chambers when a southbound 2012 Ford F-250 crashed into the side of it.

The Ford truck then went off the roadway and down an embankment on the west side of the road.

The driver of the Infinity, an adult male, did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Both the driver and passenger of the Ford truck suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Intoxication is possibly a contributing factor in the crash, police said. However, it is still under investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash that has not talked to police was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This was the 21st traffic-related fatality in Aurora this year.