One man dead, another in critical condition after Green Valley Ranch shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — One man is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting in northeast Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred early Saturday morning in the 4700 block of North Argonne Street.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The victims’ names and ages have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.